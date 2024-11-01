Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $214.27 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $214.27 million and $5.33 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02247202 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $4,244,911.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

