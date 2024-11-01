Thomas Sandgaard Sells 2,000 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $17,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,621,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,182,250.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 2,000 shares of Zynex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $17,840.00.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.76. 132,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. Zynex, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth $96,000. Cim LLC grew its position in Zynex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 118,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

