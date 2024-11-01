The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 621,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. 183,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,218. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.05 per share, for a total transaction of $89,919.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,933.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $3,267,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,976,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,578,128.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,933.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,300 shares of company stock worth $13,967,667. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in St. Joe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

