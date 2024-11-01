The Root Network Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. The Root Network has a market cap of $26.50 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,778.40 or 0.99881252 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,680.61 or 0.99741271 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About The Root Network

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01564078 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,579,373.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

