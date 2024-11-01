The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,385 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.84. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
