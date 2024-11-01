The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $126,156.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,845,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,217.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 73,839 shares of company stock worth $780,066.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 318,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

