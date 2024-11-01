The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group updated its FY24 guidance to at least $28.40 EPS.
CI traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $316.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,808,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,692. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.52 and a 200-day moving average of $341.77. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.06%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.29.
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
