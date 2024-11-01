TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.43 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.22 million, a PE ratio of 167.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TTI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

