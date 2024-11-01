Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Tennant also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.15 to $6.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 124,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. Tennant has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Tennant had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

