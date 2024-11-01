Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

NYSE:TFX traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.81. 443,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $190.49 and a twelve month high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $59,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

