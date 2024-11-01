TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Downgraded by Hsbc Global Res to Moderate Sell

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

TEL opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $575,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,136,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

