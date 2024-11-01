TD Cowen Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $285.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.09.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $288.20. The stock had a trading volume of 540,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $211.52 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 117.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.8% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

