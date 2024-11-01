TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Stock Price

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $358.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.85. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $223.73 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2,471.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.