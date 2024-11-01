Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TALK

Talkspace Price Performance

NASDAQ:TALK opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talkspace will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $48,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,657 shares in the company, valued at $839,056.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Talkspace by 2,480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 340,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter worth about $921,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 13.2% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 361,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 84,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.