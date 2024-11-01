Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.570-4.610 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.0 billion-$82.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.2 billion. Sysco also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.57-4.61 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.93. 3,573,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,229. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a 52 week low of $64.28 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

