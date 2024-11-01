Synapse Trading Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $89.66 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,423,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

