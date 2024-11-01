Summit Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,989,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

