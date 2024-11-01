Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 840,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 236,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.12. 809,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,195. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

