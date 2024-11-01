Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $42.96. Approximately 307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Stratified LargeCap Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

