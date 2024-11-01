Stoneridge’s (SRI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SRI. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoneridge

Stoneridge Stock Performance

SRI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 43,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,705. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.60 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stoneridge by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.