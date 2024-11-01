StockNews.com Upgrades Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

CORT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. 79,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $50.07.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $182.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,176.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,101 shares of company stock worth $972,817. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,426,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 684,863 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $14,670,000. M&G PLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $11,173,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 482.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 219,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.