StockNews.com Downgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance

LND stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Free Report ) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

