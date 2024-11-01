StockNews.com Downgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Price Performance
LND stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.87 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
Featured Stories
