StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

