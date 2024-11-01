Stephens Inc. AR Sells 14,271 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 665,653 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 586,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

