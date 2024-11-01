Stephens Inc. AR Has $35.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $35,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,824,000 after buying an additional 93,341 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.