Stephens Inc. AR Has $16.58 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CGGO opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

