SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PVAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PVAL opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

