SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 5,338 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

View Our Latest Report on SQ

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.