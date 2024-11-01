SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $570,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Masimo by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 5,730.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

