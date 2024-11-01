Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Shares Down 6% – Here’s Why

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. 28,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average session volume of 2,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Starpharma Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Starpharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.