StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StandardAero Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SARO stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. StandardAero has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $34.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $65,958,552.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

