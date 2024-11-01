Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 98,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,176,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,626.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,900 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its stake in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 63.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $2,352,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Recommended Stories

