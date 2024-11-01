Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

Spin Master Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$29.47 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$27.52 and a 12-month high of C$36.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). Spin Master had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.1361829 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total value of C$62,187.19. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.14.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

