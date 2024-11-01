Spectra Products (CVE:SSA) Shares Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Spectra Products Inc. (CVE:SSA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 12,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Spectra Products Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a PE ratio of 22.00.

Spectra Products Company Profile

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Featured Stories

