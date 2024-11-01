Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Southern Banc Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.36.

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 15.12%.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company’s personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

