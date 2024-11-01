SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) Tops One Day Volume of $1.28 Million

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One SolvBTC.BBN token can now be bought for about $69,554.14 or 1.00236260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolvBTC.BBN has a total market cap of $1,460.64 billion and $1.28 million worth of SolvBTC.BBN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SolvBTC.BBN has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SolvBTC.BBN Token Profile

SolvBTC.BBN’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC.BBN’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC.BBN’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol. SolvBTC.BBN’s official website is solv.finance.

Buying and Selling SolvBTC.BBN

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC.BBN (SolvBTC.BBN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC.BBN has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 9,685.33873101 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC.BBN is 72,324.58043798 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,974,068.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

