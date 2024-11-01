SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.
SM Energy Stock Down 4.0 %
SM stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 3,378,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26.
SM Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
