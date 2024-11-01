Siacoin Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $259.65 million and $3.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,188.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00503571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00101813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00225482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00072408 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00021358 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

