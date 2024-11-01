Short Interest in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Drops By 9.9%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.55. 408,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,963. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $97.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 354,905 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,301,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

