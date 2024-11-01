Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Rises By 7.0%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 341,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 297.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth $37,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 72,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,142. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $206.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $74.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

