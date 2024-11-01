Short Interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Drops By 7.7%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Innovid Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CTV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. Innovid has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Innovid will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Innovid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovid by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 331,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovid by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 279,830 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Innovid by 2,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 304,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 3,951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 114,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

