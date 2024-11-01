Short Interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Declines By 11.0%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,130,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 69,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 776,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 33,735,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,777,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,756,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,620,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

