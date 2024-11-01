Short Interest in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Decreases By 7.1%

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Genelux Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GNLX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 32,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,105. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Genelux has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Genelux

In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,951.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,062 shares of company stock valued at $736,831. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genelux by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 50.2% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

