Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Decreases By 14.1%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 14,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get Fastly alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fastly

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $103,502.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,225,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,476,556.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $103,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,225,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,476,556.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,366.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $891,093 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $13,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 461.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 621,680 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 94.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.23. 1,929,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Fastly has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.