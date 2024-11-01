Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rises By 6.0%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth $976,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

