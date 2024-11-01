Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Declines By 7.6%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.79. 115,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $286.39 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.39. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.46%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dillard’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

