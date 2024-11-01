Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Decreases By 7.5%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Constellation Software Stock Down 3.5 %

CNSWF stock opened at $3,018.74 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,979.88 and a 1-year high of $3,423.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,178.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,970.44.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 79.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Constellation Software Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 14.13%.

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.