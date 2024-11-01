Short Interest in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Expands By 6.9%

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,600 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 852,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 620,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Complete Solaria Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CSLR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.18. 244,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Complete Solaria has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.37.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Complete Solaria will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tidjane Thiam sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,624 shares in the company, valued at $252,212.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Adam Gishen sold 15,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $27,170.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,742 shares in the company, valued at $591,048.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tidjane Thiam sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,212.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,721,540 shares of company stock worth $3,762,066. Insiders own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. Complete Solaria makes up about 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Featured Articles

