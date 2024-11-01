Short Interest in Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Increases By 6.6%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 18,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

COMP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. 9,324,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,191. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,836.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,836.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,758,503.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

