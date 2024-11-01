Short Interest in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Increases By 8.7%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. 448,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,043. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $957.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,490.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $63,636.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,997.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,694 shares of company stock worth $820,497 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

